Still No Sign Of Missing Maywood Dog As Temps Drop Below Freezing

MAYWOOD, N.J. — It's been three days since there has been any sign of Sheba, a rescue pup who went missing in Maywood.

The Shar-Pei mix was recently adopted to a new family, after having delivered a litter of pups with Ruff Rehab Inc in Pompton Lakes in October.

"Wishing my Sheba girl was home," her Pompton Lakes owner posted Sunday on Facebook. "Can’t enjoy my new years knowing she’s out there all alone/scared/FREEZING.... someone PLEASE find her 😭💔"

Sheba went missing Friday near Maywood Elementary School, and could be hiding under bushes, as she is very shy.

Rescue officials are hoping to hire professionals to help find the dog as soon as possible, especially since the coldest of the arctic air is expected to come to the area Friday and Saturday, with temperatures dropping to below zero.

Any sighting text Ruff Rehab (862) 200-1447.

