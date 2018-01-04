Contact Us
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Return to your home site

Menu

South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

NJSP: Two OK After Small Plane Makes Crash Lands In North Jersey Field

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Check back for more details.
Check back for more details. Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

Two people aboard a small plane survived a crash-landing late Saturday afternoon in northwest New Jersey, State Police confirmed.

A distress call was transmitted from the craft over Lake Hopatcong in Sussex County just after 4 p.m., responders said.

The Cessna 172 then crash-landed in Lafayette Township in Sussex County, eight or so miles from Sussex County Airport and about 25 miles south of the New York State border, NJSP Lawrence Peele confirmed.

The craft sustained minor damage, he said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

South Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.