LYNDHURST, N.J. -- Firefighters faced frigid cold along with the flames in extinguishing a smoky blaze that ravaged a Lyndhurst home Saturday.

No injuries were reported in the Page Avenue blaze, which broke out just before 11 a.m. and took more than two hours to bring under control.

