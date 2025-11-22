SEEN HIM? Washington Township Police Seek Would-Be Burglary Suspect

Washington Township police sought the public's help finding a man who they said tried to break into a local residence.

In a Ring video released by police, the suspect is seen walking up to the front door of a Hampshire Road road home wearing black gloves.

After peeking inside, he leaves.

Anyone who sees or recognizes him is asked to contact Detective Heather Castronova: (201) 664-1140 .

Castronova, meanwhile, urged "residents to be diligent this holiday season by locking their homes, setting alarms, and leaving lights on both inside and outside of their homes."

She asked that residents also report any unusual people or activity in the neighborhood to police sooner rather than later.

