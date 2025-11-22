Contact Us
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Return to your home site

Menu

South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Prosecutor: Fleeing Clifton Motorcyclist Killed After Steering Into Oncoming Traffic
DV Pilot police & fire

SEEN HIM? Washington Township Police Seek Would-Be Burglary Suspect

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Anyone who sees or recognizes this man is asked to contact Detective Heather Castronova: (201) 664-1140.
Anyone who sees or recognizes this man is asked to contact Detective Heather Castronova: (201) 664-1140. Video Credit: COURTESY: WTP police

Washington Township police sought the public's help finding a man who they said tried to break into a local residence.

In a Ring video released by police, the suspect is seen walking up to the front door of a Hampshire Road road home wearing black gloves.

After peeking inside, he leaves.

Anyone who sees or recognizes him is asked to contact Detective Heather Castronova: (201) 664-1140 .

Castronova, meanwhile, urged "residents to be diligent this holiday season by locking their homes, setting alarms, and leaving lights on both inside and outside of their homes."

She asked that residents also report any unusual people or activity in the neighborhood to police sooner rather than later.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

South Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

South Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.